MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Two New Hampshire residents and a teenager were killed when a vehicle crashed into a toll booth in New Jersey and burst into flames, an accident that also injured a young girl in the car and a toll booth attendant.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township, along the Atlantic City Expressway, state police said. Photos from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The driver, Reachthon Khiev, 31, and his front-seat passenger, Reachsieh Khiev, 27, both of Manchester, New Hampshire, were killed in the crash, along with Keotepie Khiev, 14, of Atlantic City, who was sitting in the rear seat. A 12-year-old Atlantic City girl, who also was a rear-seat passenger, and a toll plaza attendant remained hospitalized Monday with moderate injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear Monday if any of the victims were related.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

