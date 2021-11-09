BOSTON (WHDH) - Two police officers were wounded and one civilian was seriously injured in a shooting following an hourslong standoff in Boston on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed individual barricaded in a triple-decker home on Ferndale Street in the city’s Dorchester section around 9:30 a.m. immediately set up a perimeter and called in SWAT teams, as well as crisis negotiators, according to the Boston Police Department.

Negotiators spent about six hours trying to talk the individual into a peaceful surrender before the sounds of flashbangs and several gunshots were heard around 3:30 p.m.

Both officers were treated at the scene before they taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

The civilian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. There was was no immediate word on their condition.

The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

A number of Boston police officers were seen outside the hospital as they awaited word on their injured colleagues.

Video from the scene of the standoff showed several ambulances, armored vehicles, and sharpshooters in the neighborhood.

In a tweet, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said, “Asking for prayers. Two of our officers transported to hospital after being shot during confrontation with barricaded suspect.”

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu added, “I have been briefed about the tragic incident unfolding in Dorchester and will be monitoring the situation closely. My prayers are with the injured officers and their loved ones.”

There were no additional details available.

Detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Boston police with an investigation.

