Police: 2 pedestrians struck by 2 separate vehicles on same street in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police launched an investigation after two different cars struck two pedestrians on the same street just minutes apart Monday night.

The unrelated crashes happened just after 8 p.m. at Main Street and Fifth Avenue, according to police.

The first victim, a 24-year-old, was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

An employee at a nearby 7-Eleven says the seriously injured man had just left his store.

“So I run out with the phone, I called 911 and ran out and I discovered it was him on the ground,” she recalled. “He was hit by a car and hurt very badly.”

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed on the scene and was cooperative, police said.

Moments later, a second driver hit an 18-year-old and took off, police added.

That pedestrian was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

People living nearby say they’ve seen crashes on the street before and wish people would slow down.

“This is a bad intersection,” witness Lea Ahern said. “Kids cross here and people just fly by. They don’t stop when the kids are in the crosswalk or when anybody’s in the crosswalk.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Haverhill police.

