Police: 2 pedestrians struck by 2 separate vehicles on same street in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police launched an investigation after two separate cars struck two pedestrians on the same street just minutes apart from each other Monday night.

The unrelated crashes happened just after 8 p.m. at Main Street and Fifth Avenue, according to police.

One driver stayed on the scene and was cooperative, while the second driver took off, police added.

Both people hit were rushed to the hospital, with one victim suffering from serious injuries.

An employee at a nearby 7-Eleven says that man had just left his store.

“So I run out with the phone, I called 911 and ran out and I discovered it was him on the ground,” she recalled. “He was hit by a car and hurt very badly.”

The other victim sustained less serious injuries, police said.

People living nearby say they’ve seen crashes on the street before and wish people would slow down.

“This is a bad intersection,” witness Lea Ahern said. “Kids cross here and people just fly by. They don’t stop when the kids are in the crosswalk or when anybody’s in the crosswalk.”

Anyone with information regarding these pedestrian-involved crashes is asked to call Haverhill police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)