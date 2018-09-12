Police: 2 people arrested after wild chase from Chelsea to Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after leading Chelsea police on a wild chase that ended in Charlestown during the rush-hour commute Wednesday.

Police say the suspects, both teenagers, bailed out of the car in Charlestown and headed towards Paul Revere Park, but were tracked down and taken into custody.

The pair was in a Honda that was reported stolen from Winthrop, according to police.

