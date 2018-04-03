DEERFIELD, MA (AP) - Massachusetts State Police made a drug arrest on Route 91 in Deerfield.

Police said the troopers of the State Police Shelburne Falls Barracks pulled over a gray Lexus operating with the front driver and passenger windows highly tinted Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

As a result of an investigation, officials said the driver – a 26-year-old woman from Colchester, Vermont – and passenger – a 29-year-old man from Springfield – both were in possession of cocaine.

Troopers placed the two people under arrest. Both their bails were set at $50,000.

