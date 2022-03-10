BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people who were riding in a stolen vehicle were taken into custody after they crashed into a construction site in Boston on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Merrimack and New Chardon streets spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of New Bedford and tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver attempted to evade capture, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver subsequently crashed into construction equipment in a work setup on Merrimack Street near Lancaster Street, state police added.

Both people who were in the vehicle were then nabbed by police. It’s not clear if charges have been filed.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)