Police: 2 people killed in crash involving dump truck in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people are dead following a crash involving a dump truck in Uxbridge on Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Mendon Street around 11:30 a.m. found a sedan that had collided with a dump truck, according to the Uxbridge Police Department.

The drivers, whose names have not been released, both died as a result of injuries they suffered in the crash, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

It’s not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

