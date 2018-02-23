BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people went on a dangerous crime spree in Boston, according to police.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said the suspects stole a bottle of alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store on Washington Street before jumping into an unattended Uber.

The two then crashed the car at Essex and Washington streets, going up onto a sidewalk and hitting a woman, police said. The woman is expected to be OK.

A passerby in the area grabbed one of the suspects – 26-year-old Jonathan Pagan of Everett – until officers arrived on the scene, officials added.

Pagan has an arraignment scheduled for Friday morning in connection to the alleged crime spree.

Police said Pagan was in company of another suspect who fled the scene on foot.

