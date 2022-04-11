CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after they were stabbed by a co-worker at a construction site in Cambridge on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Wheeler Street construction site found two workers suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Both victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

The person suspected in the stabbings has been taken into custody.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

