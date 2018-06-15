Police: 2 people seriously injured in head-on Brockton crash

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent head-on crash in Brockton Friday that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Emergency responders were forced to cut the roof off of a sedan to free one of the drivers involved in the East Street crash.

Both drivers involved were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)