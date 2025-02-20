ROXBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury.

Police say two people have been shot near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Avenue and Dudley Street.

Officials say both were taken to local hospitals with what initially appeared to be life threatening injuries, but are expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident at this time.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

