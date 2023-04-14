BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were shot in the area of St. James Street in Roxbury early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers blocked off an area of the road and a canine unit was brought in to search for evidence or a suspect.

Police say the two people who were shot are expected to recover.

No additional information has been released.

