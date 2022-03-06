BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in Roxbury Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Tremont Street at Rutland Square at 6 p.m. found two people had been struck.

The victims were alert and conscious with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

