Police: 2 Revere men arrested after search uncovers 253 grams of cocaine

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Revere men are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found 253 grams of cocaine and $16,400 while executing a search warrant.

Officers executing the warrant in the area of 146 Shirley Ave. around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday arrested Daniel Aristizabal, 33, and Wilder Cuartas-Perez, 34, after finding 253 grams of cocaine, $16,408 in cash and other evidence, according to Boston police.

Both will be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

Aristizabal was arrested on a charge of trafficking Class B drugs.

Cuartas-Perez will be arraigned on a charge of possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute.

