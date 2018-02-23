Police: 2 rob Boston liquor store, hit woman with stolen Uber before crashing

BOSTON (WHDH) – One person is facing charges and another is on the run after a dangerous crime spree Thursday night that injured a woman in Boston.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said the suspects stole a bottle of alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store on Washington Street before jumping into an unattended Uber.

Jonathan Pagan, 26, of Everett, and another individual then crashed the car at Essex and Washington streets, going up onto a sidewalk and mowing down a 21-year-old woman, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

“The defendant continued driving on Washington Street, went onto the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian,” Prosecutor Alyssa Tochka said.

A Good Samaritan in the area chased down Pagan, grabbed him and held him until officers arrived on the scene.

“He was screaming back at me ‘I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do anything’ as he was bleeding. I saw him do it,” Luke Tubinis told 7News.

Police said Pagan’s accomplice fled the scene on foot. In court, Pagan’s mother said she believes police arrested the wrong person.

Pagan was ordered held on $100,000 bail. He is due back in court in March. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

