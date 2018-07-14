Police: 2 seriously injured in suspected drunken driving crash in Rochester, NH

A car crash with serious injury in Rochester, New Hampshire Friday. Courtesy Rochester New Hampshire Police Department.

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a drunken driving charge after he and his passenger were seriously injured a violent car crash in Rochester Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a house on Betts Road about 6:51 p.m. found a damaged 2004 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Michael Gilfert, 57, wedged near a nearby building, according to a press release issued Saturday.

An investigation revealed that Gilfert had lost control of the vehicle on Betts Road, hit a pile of rocks and logs and then a road sign before nearly hitting a nearby barn.

Police say Gilfert was found unconscious and unresponsive behind the wheel with head and other injuries.

His passenger, identified as a 58-year-old woman, was conscious and suffering from multiple serious injuries when crews arrived at the scene.

Gilfert was flown by medical helicopter to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

His passenger was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Police say both speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact either Ofc. Brinkman or Ofc. Turgeon at 603-330-7128.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)