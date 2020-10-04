Police: 2 shoplifting suspects allegedly crash into car, injuring driver and dog, in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two alleged shoplifters crashed a car into a car containing a person and a dog, with serious injuries to all involved, in Foxborough Sunday, officials said.

An officer responding to reports of two people shoplifting at a CVS on Washington Street at noon saw a blue Chrysler minivan that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle pass him in the opposite direction on North Street, police said. When the officer turned his car around, the minivan allegedly sped away, police said.

A half-mile later, the officer saw the minivan had allegedly crashed into a Honda Ridgeline that had entered North Street at Laprelot Road, police said. The driver of the Ridgeline and a dog in the car both suffered serious injuries, and the driver was Medflighted to a Boston hospital and the dog was taken to Tufts Veterinary in Walpole.

Both people in the minivan suffered serious injuries and were taken to Boston hospitals, police said. No other information was immediately available and the crash remains under investigation.

