Police: 2 people shot in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after two people were shot in Dorchester Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of Alexander and Bird Street around 6:48 p.m. for reports of shots fired and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

There is no word on the condition of the two injured people.

This is an ongoing investigation.

