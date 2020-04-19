Police: 2 shot in Mission Hill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries in Boston Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to Turquoise Way for reports of a shooting found two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors said they heard 11 shots fired.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

