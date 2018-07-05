Police: 2 stabbed at Worcester house party

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed during a brawl at a Worcester house party, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on King Street about 12:15 a.m. Thursday found a 19-year-old woman suffering from what appeared to be a serious stab wound, according to a Worcester Police Department press release.

While speaking with witnesses, the officers said they learned the stabbing was the result of a large fight that had broken out at a party between men and women who had armed themselves with bats and knives.

The stabbing suspect was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 28 and 30, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

During the course of the investigation, police say a 29-year-old man who returned to the scene was found to also be suffering from a stab wound.

Both victims were taken to Worcester-area hospitals to be treated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Worcester police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)