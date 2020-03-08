Police: 2 stabbed during family dispute in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing a man and woman during a family dispute in Leominster Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an attack found a woman in her 50s with a stab wound to her lower stomach and a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest, police said. Both were taken to UMass Memorial in Worcester with serious injuries.

One suspect was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The stabbings are under investigation.

