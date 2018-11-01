Police: 2 students caused Quincy College hazmat scare after using pepper spray inside

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women Quincy College students were arrested after allegedly spraying pepper spray inside a school building Wednesday, prompting a hazardous materials scare that sent two people to the hospital.

Hannah Craig, 18, of Medford, and Samani Freeman, 19, of Mattapan, face several charges, including two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disturbance of school or public meeting, noxious/filthy substance in a building, and disorderly conduct.

A number of people were overcome by an odor in the area of 1250 Hancock St. around 5:30 p.m., Quincy police said.

Craig told 7News shortly after the incident that she was one of the students experiencing symptoms.

“It felt like something was in the back of your throat and you just couldn’t get it out,” she said. “You just couldn’t get it, and no matter how many times you cough, no matter how many times you do anything, you still can’t get that out.”

Freeman also spoke with 7News, saying she didn’t believe Craig at first.

“I thought she was lying and then I inhaled it and it was scary,” she said. “The girls around us were like, ‘Do you smell that? Do you smell that?’ And they all ran out of the room.”

Two people were taken to the hospital, including student Jaydiah O’Brien.

“My head started hurting. My eyes started itching. My throat got itchy. I started coughing, started feeling dizzy,” O’Brien said. “I just want to know what it was because I was exposed to it. I really don’t know if it’s in my system. I’m just praying for the best.”

The college was evacuated as at least 30 Quincy firefighters and a hazardous materials team took samples of the building before clearing it.

Surveillance video showed Craig and Freeman spraying pepper spray in the lounge area of the third floor of the college’s building, Quincy police said.

Officers searching the building reportedly allegedly found the spray.

Police say Craig and Freeman were located on Coddington Street and placed under arrest.

College officials added that they are cooperating with authorities.

“(We) would like to thank the Quincy Fire Department, the Quincy Police Department, and the Boston Fire Department for their prompt and thorough investigation,” officials said in a statement. “As always, the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our number one priority, and we appreciate the support of all of those in our community.”

