Police: 2 students hospitalized after drunk driver hits school transportation van in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two students were hospitalized Friday after a suspected drunken driver struck a school transportation van in Revere, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Northeast Metro Tech school transportation van on Elliot Circle.

Two students were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ten students and one instructor were on the van at the time of the crash.

The driver that hit the van, Kerry Grasso, 45, of Revere, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Crash involving “school bus” transportation van, Elliot Circle in #Revere. Two students transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 15, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)