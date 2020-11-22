Police: 2 suffer life-threatening injuries in 5-car crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a five-car crash left two people with life-threatening injuries in Attleboro Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a major crash on I-95 just before Exit 3 at 5 p.m. found four sedans and a pick-up truck were involved, police said. Officials extricated a man and woman who were trapped in a sedan and they were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The drive of the pickup truck and three people in the other cars suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and were taken to a local hospital, police said. The crash is under investigation.

