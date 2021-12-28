BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The week-long investigation led to the arrests of two suspected drug dealers as well as the seizure of cocaine and fentanyl in Brockton on Monday, police said.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Florence Street and found more than half a kilogram of cocaine and more than 10 grams of fentanyl, according to Brockton police.

They also reportedly seized amphetamine pills, digital scales, plastic bags cut at the corners, the cutting agent inositol, crack cocaine, and more than $1,500 in cash.

Kelli Lee Ohara, 38, and Alyssha Delellis, 33, were taken into custody on charges of trafficking in cocaine — 200 grams or more, trafficking in fentanyl — 10 grams or more, and possession of a Class B drug, police said.

