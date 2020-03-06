HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - Two suspected drug traffickers faced a judge after being found with hundreds of grams of crack cocaine that they hid in a cookie box during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire on Wednesday, authorities said.

A trooper who stopped a Subaru Outback that had been speeding on the highway around midnight observed multiple indicators that the driver, 33-year-old Adelso Chaves, of Boston, and his passenger, 29-year-old Tyquan Mack, of Manhattan, New York, were possibly engaged in drug trafficking, according to N.H. State Police.

Chaves gave his consent for the trooper to search the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of about 300 grams of crack cocaine that had been concealed within a box of cookies, state police added.

Chaves and Mack were arrested and brought to the Rockingham County Jail.

During a subsequent search, Mack was allegedly found with an additional 50 grams of crack cocaine.

Chaves and Mack were charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell. Mack also faces the charges of resisting arrest and falsifying physical evidence.

Both men were held on cash bail and later arraigned on Wednesday at Rockingham County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Geoffrey Miller at 603-679-3333 or Geoffrey.Miller@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)