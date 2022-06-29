BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Department said that they arrested two suspects Wednesday night in connection with the murder of Trevon Sands in Hyde Park last year.

According to police, the Boston Police Fugitive Unit placed Pierre Valburn, 20, of Roxbury and Jonathan Thebaud 32, of Brockton under arrest. Both suspects had warrants issued from Suffolk Superior Court for murder and accessory after the fact.

In October 2021, police responded to a report of a person shot 26 Ayles Rd in Hyde Park. On arrival, police said that they found Sands suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Sands was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that they are still investigating the incident and the suspects are to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court tomorrow morning.

