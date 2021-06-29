CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects fled a traffic stop before crashing their car into a Chelsea building and running away from the scene early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspects fled a state police traffic stop around 1 a.m. but no pursuit was initiated, according to the Chelsea police chief.

The suspect car then hit another vehicle before slamming into the front of a liquor store in the area of Williams and Chestnut streets.

The two suspects fled from the car, the chief said.

A firearm was reportedly recovered from the vehicle.

The two people inside the other car that was hit were transported to Whidden Hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the chief.

They also had a dog in the car.

State police are assisting Chelsea police with the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

