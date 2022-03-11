WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying students collided with a vehicle in Weston on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of State Road and Washington Street around 3:45 p.m. found a sedan and school bus that had collided, according to Westport police.

No Westport students were injured in the crash.

Both occupants of the sedan were taken to area hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Traffic in the area was shut down for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

