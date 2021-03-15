Police: 2 teenage girls facing firearms charges in connection with Roxbury shots fired incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenage girls are facing multiple firearms charges in connection with a shots fired incident that took place in Roxbury Monday evening.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire near 2400 Washington St. around 5:45 p.m. said they heard the shots and ducked for cover, according to a release issued by the department.

A shot-spotter activated near 43 Saint James St. prompting a response from those officers and others in the area and two girls believed to be 15 and 16-years-old were seen fleeing the area on foot.

The younger of the two was allegedly seen throwing a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun which was later recovered by police.

The officers said they saw a nearby parked car that had sustained bullet damage at close range.

