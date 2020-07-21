Police: 2 teenagers identified in fatal shooting at Dorchester home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified two teenagers as the victims in a shooting at a Dorchester home Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Wildwood Street in Dorchester found two wounded teenagers, police said. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, officials identified the teenagers as K’Shaun Webster, 17, of Dorchester and Dante Carlor, 16, of Sutton.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)