Police: 2 teens arrested, 3rd sought after stolen minivan crashes in Groveland

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 14-year-old boys are facing criminal charges and a third teen suspect is being sought after police say they bailed out of a stolen minivan that later crashed in Groveland early Sunday morning.

A Groveland police officer who tried to stop a stolen gray minivan on Route 97 about 1:15 a.m. said the vehicle pulled onto Baldwin Terrace, where the driver and two other males jumped out and fled.

The vehicle was never put in park and continued rolling down Baldwin Terrace, onto the lawn of a home, through a mailbox, and into a tree on the side of the property, police said.

The driver, who had three active warrants for his arrest, was arrested on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The second teen was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and being a minor in possession of marijuana.

Both will be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court.

In a statement, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said, “We would like to thank the several nearby police departments for responding and assisting our officers in this case. It was an example of strong cooperation between departments, and it is fortunate no one was injured when the vehicle rolled onto the lawn of the home.”

