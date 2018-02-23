BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenagers are facing charges after police said they went on a dangerous crime spree in Boston.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said the teens stole a bottle of alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store on Washington Street before jumping into an unattended Uber.

According to police, the two crashed the car at Essex and Washington streets, going up onto a sidewalk and hitting a woman. The woman is expected to be OK.

People in the area grabbed the teenagers until police arrived on the scene, officials added.

