GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of teenagers are facing criminal charges after authorities say they used BB guns to shot up a bar, a school bus, and more than 40 cars in two towns on the North Shore.

David Aberegg, 18, of Gloucester and Mark Madeja, 18, of Rockport, were arraigned Tuesday in Gloucester District Court on charges including malicious destruction of property of more than $1,200, carrying a firearm on school grounds, underage possession of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Madeja was also charged with negligent driving, speeding, failing to stop, failing to stop for police, and committing a marked lanes violation.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at the Crow’s Nest on Main Street in Gloucester at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday found a window shattered by a BB, police said.

“All of us have done some stuff in our lives, but wanton destruction…Why would you hurt someone else’s stuff,” Crow’s Nest owner Greg Sousa said.

At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Bass Avenue for reports of someone in a dark-colored SUV firing a BB gun at a car, and pulled over a car matching that description that was allegedly trying to evade police.

The two teenagers were found in the car, along with a BB gun and open containers of alcohol, according to Gloucester Police Lt. Mike Gossom.

“We did recover one full BB gun and we recovered parts of the second one,” Gossom said. “Somebody in the vehicle was attempting to disassemble one of them and they just through the other one out prior to being stopped.”

After searching the area, police allegedly found 33 cars damaged in Gloucester and 13 cars and seven businesses damaged in Rockport, and said the suspects were allegedly shooting cans with the BB gun in the parking lot of O’Maley Innovation Middle School.

A school bus in Gloucester with 10 broken windows was among the vehicles shot during the vandalism spree.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shootings.

Both suspects could face additional charges when they return to court next month.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)