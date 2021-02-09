MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two teens are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a nonprofit organization staff member in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

Three juveniles had gotten into a physical altercation at Easterseals on Zachary Road just before 4 p.m., and when a staff member tried to separate them, she was bitten on the arm and pushed to the ground, according to Manchester police.

She was then reportedly kicked in the head several times and began to black out.

Another staff member pulled her up and got her away from the group, police said.

She was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old was charged with simple assault and a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree assault, police said, adding that they will also be charged with riot for engaging in the altercation.

They were removed from the facility pending a hearing.

