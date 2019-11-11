Police: 2 teens in stolen car led officers on wild chase through Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are facing a slew of charges after stealing a car and leading officers on a wild chase through Worcester on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers observing a car traveling on Russel Street toward Park Avenue without headlights on around 6 p.m. attempted to stop the vehicle after a check of its license plate revealed the car was stolen, according to Worcester police.

The operator of the stolen car allegedly went around another vehicle traveling in the opposite lane before running a red light in an attempt to evade police.

A short time later, another officer saw the stolen car driving past a stop sign located at the corner of Beaver and Crystal streets, police said.

The officer got behind the suspect vehicle at a red light at Main and Crystal streets when the driver accelerated in reverse and slammed into the front of the cruiser, which did not have its emergency lights activated, police added.

The officer then turned on the overhead lights and siren in an attempt to stop the car.

The operator drove away in a reckless manner, running multiple stop signs before striking another officer’s cruiser on Gardner Street, according to police.

The car continued onto Tainter Street and then Main Street, where it reportedly drove into a pedestrian crosswalk sign.

The operator allegedly kept driving while ignoring more stop signs.

The stolen vehicle eventually became disabled after hitting an unoccupied, parked car on Hitchcock Road.

The passenger of the car, a 17-year-old male, fled toward Haynes Street before being apprehended by officers, police said.

He is being charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and use of a motor vehicle without authority.

The operator, also a 17-year-old male, ignored all police commands and spit on one of the officers as he was taken into custody, police added.

He is being charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, four counts of failure to stop for a stop sign or flashing red light, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of illegally attaching plates, two counts of leaving the scene of property damage, operating negligently so as to endanger, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and failure to stop for police.

