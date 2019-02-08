Police: 2 wanted, 2 in custody after chase results in seizure of firearms in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for two men after a car chase in Everett ended in a crash and led to two arrests and the seizure of multiple firearms.

Officers who tried to stop a vehicle with no headlights on Thursday began pursuing the car when the driver refused to stop, according to Everett police.

When the car crashed on Broadway, police say four men jumped from the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

One witness told 7News a heavy police presence immediately descended on the crash scene.

“We saw a Jeep on the curb, we saw a bunch of cruisers pull up behind,” he recalled. “We saw four gentlemen jump out of the vehicle, start running down 99. They booked it with the Everett police in chase.”

Two of the men, whose names have not been released, were taken into custody by Everett, state and transit police a short time later. They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.

Two other men remain on the run.

A gym bag that had been thrown from the vehicle was found to contain an AK-47 that had been reported stolen, police said.

Other weapons were allegedly found in the car.

Anyone with information on the other two suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Everett police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)