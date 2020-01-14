Police: 2 women arrested after K9 sniffs out 2 gallons of date-rape drug

(WHDH) — A pair of women are facing criminal charges after a K9 sniffed out two gallons of the date-rape drug during a traffic stop in Georgia on Friday, officials said.

Ashley Prince, 47, and Jessica Partridge, 26, both of Opelika, Alabama, are facing a charge of possession of GHB with intent to distribute, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy stopped the vehicle that Prince and Partridge were riding in because of an illegal window tint and K9 Chapo detected the presence of a narcotic odor, the sheriff’s office said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about two gallons of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate, which is commonly known as the date-rape drug.

Narcotics agents later searched Prince’s Alabama home, where methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, and additional GHB were reportedly found.

Prince is also facing drug charges in Alabama.

