(WHDH) — Two women are facing criminal charges after police say they drugged a tourist before robbing him of tens of thousands of dollars.

Kimberly Lebron-Martinez, 20, and Elizabeth Labbe, 19, were arraigned Monday on charges including robbery, grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and unlawful use of a credit car in connection with an incident involving a tourist in Miami Beach, jail records indicate.

The women met the tourist from Texas early Friday morning and hung out with him at a local bar until it closed before grabbing liquor at a gas station so they could continue their night out at Collins Park, WPLG-TV reported.

While at the park, the women allegedly handed the man a beverage. He then “immediately felt as if he had been drugged and soon after lost consciousness,” according to an arrest report obtained by the news outlet.

The suspects then reportedly proceeded to rob the man of a $10,000 Omega watch, as well as his credit cards, debit cards, a gold chain, and Yeezy sneakers.

The duo then allegedly made $15,000 in purchases using the man’s bank cards.

Police stopped the women on Sunday and took them into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

