WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are facing criminal charges after police say they stole a vehicle in Worcester on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of vehicle that had just been stolen in the area of Christo’s Pizza on Cambridge Street around 10:45 p.m. learned that two women had walked up to a running vehicle, opened the door, and drove away, according to the Worcester Police Department.

After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, police say officers spotted the vehicle in question near Hope Cemetery and conducted a stop.

Cassandra Bragdon, 23, of Leominster, and Idalia Limon, 25, of Worcester, were both arrested on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny under $1,200.

An investigation remains ongoing.

