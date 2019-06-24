Police: 2 women rob Methuen pharmacy at gunpoint, demand OxyContin

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are being sought by police after officials say they robbed a pharmacy in Methuen at gunpoint, demanding OxyContin pills.

Officials say two women entered a Rite Aid on Pleasant Street and demanded pills from the pharmacist. One of those women reportedly showed a firearm.

Nobody was injured during the altercation.

The pharmacist told police he complied with their demands and the women left the store and drove away with around 100 OxyContin pills. Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle.

Officials are currently reviewing surveillance footage and hope to release it in order to track down the suspects.

One of the women was described as a heavyset woman with a backpack and a gun.

Police told 7NEWS store employees were “shook up” after the incident.

BREAKING: Police say these are the women who robbed a Rite Aid in Methuen. One of the women showed a gun and demanded Oxycontin pills; a pharmacist handed over about 100 pills and the women left in a car. @7News pic.twitter.com/qvLkD2uACi — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) June 25, 2019

