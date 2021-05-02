Police: 2 women stabbed to death in Boston, one person in custody

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal double stabbing in Boston and said one person is in custody, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at a Taft Street home at 12:30 p.m. found two women had been stabbed, police said. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Children at the scene were uninjured but taken to the hospital, police said, and a dog was also injured at the scene. Police took one man into custody, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. The stabbing is under investigation.

