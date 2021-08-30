DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are facing charges after they fled from officers before abandoning a stolen vehicle in a yard in Dartmouth on Sunday.

An officer conducted a Registry of Motor Vehicles query on a passing 2002 Mercury Mountainer around 7:10 p.m. and learned that it was stolen, according to Dartmouth police.

The officer, along with his field training officer, attempted to stop the vehicle but it allegedly fled from them.

The officers terminated the attempted stop as to not further jeopardize the safety of the public and instead began to check the surrounding area for the car, police said.

A short time later, a resident on John Alden Court called Dartmouth Police Communications to let them know that a vehicle had been abandoned in their yard and that two people had fled into the woods, police added.

Several officers, including a K-9, searched the area and found Jamie Donovan, 34, of New Bedford, and Misty Baker, 28, of East Falmouth, hiding in the woods, according to police.

They were both placed under arrest for receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Donovan also reportedly had four outstanding warrants.

A third suspect, which police reportedly learned of later, is still at large.

An investigation remains ongoing.

