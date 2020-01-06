HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WHDH) — A nanny placed a 2-year-old boy in a scalding bath and left him unattended despite his screams in Hempstead, New York on Sunday evening, police said.

Nineteen-year-old Yenci Elizabeth Lopez, who is a long-term daycare provider for the family, put the screaming child in the extremely hot water for several minutes around 6:30 p.m., according to Nassau County police.

She then left the house without providing care for the injured boy, who suffered burns to about 20 percent of his body, police added.

The victim was transported to a local burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns.

Lopez was taken into custody and charged with reckless assault of a child by a child daycare provider, second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is set to be arraigned Monday in First District Court — Hampstead.

