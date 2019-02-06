PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver with two young boys in his car crashed into a pole in Pelham, New Hampshire Tuesday night, sending the children to the hospital, police said.

Officers responding to a single-car crash on Mammoth Road just before 8 p.m. found a maroon 2005 GMC Envoy that had sustained heavy frontend damage after the driver, 26-year-old Antonio DiRocco, of Pelham, lost control of his vehicle and struck a telephone pole on the opposite side of the road, according to police.

DiRocco had two boys, ages 5 and 3, in car seats inside the vehicle when the crash set off the car’s airbags, police added. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Lowell General Hospital.

Officers arrested DiRicco and charged him with driving under the influence (DUI), two counts of aggravated DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, yellow line violation, criminal mischief and open container.

He is scheduled to appear in 10th Circuit District Court-Salem on Feb. 11.

