SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two young men and a juvenile were arrested Thursday on multiple charges following a foot pursuit with police in Salem, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a report of multiple people breaking into cars at Lancelot Court around 2:50 p.m. learned that three suspects had fled into the woods toward Soule Elementary School, according to Salem police.

The officers set up a perimeter and began to search the area.

Following multiple foot pursuits, officers arrested Anthony Traficante, 19, of Salem, Josue Portillo, 18, of Salem, and a juvenile, police said.

An initial investigation determined that multiple personal property crimes were committed, police added.

The suspects were also allegedly found with a delivered package that had been stolen from a house in salem.

Traficante was discovered to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest on charges of sale of controlled drugs, police said.

He is facing three counts of breach of bail, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Portillo is facing three counts of simple assault on a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest or detention, and theft by unauthorized taking.

Both Traficante and Portillo are being held without bail.

The juvenile is facing charges of resisting arrest and detention, loitering and prowling, possession of tobacco, possession of a controlled drug, and receiving stolen property.

An investigation remains ongoing.

