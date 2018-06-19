Police: 20 cars damaged during Randolph vandalism spree

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Randolph are investigating after 20 cars were vandalized overnight, some of which were tagged with the satanic symbol 666 and the Nazi swastika symbol, officials said.

Officers responding around 6 p.m. to the Liberty Place apartment complex for multiple reports of vandalism found several vehicles that had been spraypainted, according to Police Chief William Pace.

Subsequent reports of vandalism led officers to North Street, Vesey Road, Beverly Circle and McDevitt Road, where many more damaged vehicles were discovered.

In addition to the messages of hate, two vehicles were keyed and the rest had black paint sprayed along the sides and trunks, according to police.

Randolph resident David Jean Pierre says his mother and sister’s cars were vandalized.

“My brother woke me up and said someone graffitied our sister’s car,” he said. “At first, I thought he was joking.”

Pace believes the vehicles appear to have been targeted at random, but that’s little solace for car owner Maritza Claudio.

“I think it’s a terrible thing because people work hard for what they have,” she said. “I don’t know who did it but whoever did, I hope they’re found.”

The incidents are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area Monday night is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

