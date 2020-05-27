BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man tried evading officers after breaking into a church in Brockton on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a breaking and entering in progress at Christ the King Church on Wendell Avenue just after 8 a.m. met with witnesses that said a man dressed in black clothing had thrown rocks at a window before entering the building by a shed, according to Brockton police.

Officers formed a perimeter around the scene before entering the building.

The suspect, later identified as Justin Widener, of Brockton, tried to escape by running out the side door near the parking lot but was apprehended, police said. He allegedly resisted and struggled with the officers while being placed into custody.

Widener faces multiple charges, including breaking and entering a building during the daytime for a felony, vandalizing property, and resisting arrest.

