Police: 20-year-old Marlborough man nabbed on drug trafficking charges

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Marlborough man was arrested Tuesday in Milford on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs and cash, police said.

Officers who stopped Pedro Agosto Yokoniso on Dilla Street saw him trying to hide drugs and money, according to the Milford Police Department.

A search of the vehicle yielded 34.5 grams of a “white powder” and more than $1,000 in cash, police said.

Yokoniso is charged with trafficking drugs, distributing drugs, drug possession, operating without a license and speeding.

No additional details were released.

